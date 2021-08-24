Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,254.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,254 ($55.58) and last traded at GBX 4,214 ($55.06), with a volume of 160790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,203 ($54.91).

SKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,998.38. The firm has a market cap of £10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.29 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

