Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snam has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Snam alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNMRF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 1,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,900. Snam has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,600 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.