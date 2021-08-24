Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,480,122 shares of company stock valued at $455,743,687.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,326,198. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

