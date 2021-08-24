Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

SNPO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap One currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of Snap One stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.