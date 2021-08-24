Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 242,946 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.88.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $16,045,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at $3,642,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 116.5% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 267,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 144,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 35,785.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 250,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $2,078,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.