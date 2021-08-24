Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTMO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $4,380,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $2,266,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the first quarter valued at $4,297,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

