South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.89. South32 has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

