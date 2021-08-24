Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,059 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.6% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.89. 480,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

