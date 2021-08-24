Space Cow Boy Price Reaches $46.07 on Exchanges (SCB)

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be purchased for about $46.07 or 0.00095766 BTC on popular exchanges. Space Cow Boy has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $173,857.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

