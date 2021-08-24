SparkPoint Fuel Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0981 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $786,397.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00129172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.30 or 0.00159134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.99 or 1.00179498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.00995077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.04 or 0.06735070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

