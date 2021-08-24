SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $45.33 million and $1.01 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056516 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $389.48 or 0.00801865 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00099722 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,185,700,139 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

