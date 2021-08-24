SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 349,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,297,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLB opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

