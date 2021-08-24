SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

