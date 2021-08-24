SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 206,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,056,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 214,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,141,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,251,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2,888.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GXC traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.73. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

