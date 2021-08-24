Splinterlands (SPS) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00123892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156178 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.86 or 1.00124631 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.57 or 0.00994059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.04 or 0.06707204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

