SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of FLOW stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,317. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOW. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPX FLOW by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.