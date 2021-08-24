Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is WJ Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

WJ Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Square comprises 2.2% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 547.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,818 shares of company stock worth $168,138,339. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.30. 99,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,932,466. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.52, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

