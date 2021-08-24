SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,546 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.5031 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

