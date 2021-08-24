SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 868 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 868 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock worth $1,911,163. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

