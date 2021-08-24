SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $76,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 973 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,985 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

