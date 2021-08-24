SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $87,000 in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

JKL opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.36. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

