SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $455,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $122.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.