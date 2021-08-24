Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $81.50 million and approximately $65.84 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00050711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.00823943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00102725 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,220,976,555 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

