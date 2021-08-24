State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.63. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

