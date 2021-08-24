StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts expect StealthGas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 37,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. StealthGas has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

