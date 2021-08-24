Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.83 Million

Analysts expect that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce sales of $564.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.30 million and the lowest is $529.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 101.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $115.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44. Stepan has a 1 year low of $105.96 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

