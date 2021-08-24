Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PROG Put Options (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the average volume of 82 put options.
Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.
PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PROG by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PROG by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.
