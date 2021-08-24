Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PROG Put Options (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 919 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,021% compared to the average volume of 82 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75. PROG has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that PROG will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825 over the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROG by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after buying an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PROG by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROG in the first quarter valued at $1,071,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in PROG by 82.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,985 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

