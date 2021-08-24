Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,874 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Stoneridge worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Stoneridge by 12.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $648.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.42. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.