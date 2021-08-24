Strike Market Cap Achieves $189.28 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $189.28 million and $55.66 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be bought for $63.85 or 0.00132323 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00125141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00155580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,265.64 or 1.00029446 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $478.82 or 0.00992349 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,195.25 or 0.06622082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,964,516 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

