Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Subsea 7 S.A., formerly known as Acergy S.A., operates as an engineering, construction and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The Company is engaged in the design, fabrication, installation and commissioning of seabed-to-surface projects and its scope of operations include Subsea, Umbilical, Riser and Flowline (SURF) systems; Life-of-Field; Conventional Services and Renewables. Services offered by the Company ranges from engineering and construction for subsea field developments, pipeline and riser systems and associated services, inspection, maintenance and repair, integrity management and remote intervention, fabrication and installation of fixed platforms and associated pipelines, as well as hook-up and platform refurbishment. Subsea 7 S.A. is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SUBCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

