Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $55.46 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,687 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $55,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

