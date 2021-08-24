Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.73 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,339 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $57,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,448.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,404,000 after buying an additional 205,540 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,419,000 after buying an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,009,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of J stock opened at $132.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.44. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

