Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $67.06 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 663,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273,253 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $67,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

