Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $63,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $357.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.04.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 18,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total value of $6,363,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total transaction of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,315 shares of company stock worth $504,125,026 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

