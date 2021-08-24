Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,078 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of PerkinElmer worth $56,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $181.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $188.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

