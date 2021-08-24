SunContract (SNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $397,319.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $397,319.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049257 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.65 or 0.00793020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00098998 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.