Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,028 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sundial Growers were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDL. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 6.20. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNDL. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

