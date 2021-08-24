Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

