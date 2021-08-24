Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,684. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

