Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Shares Down 7.6%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) shares fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Superdry currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $407.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

