SyncFab (MFG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. SyncFab has a market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050197 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $386.86 or 0.00801319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00100147 BTC.

About SyncFab

MFG is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling SyncFab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.