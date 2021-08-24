Synectics (LON:SNX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Synectics (LON:SNX)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON SNX traded down GBX 9.04 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 109.96 ($1.44). The stock had a trading volume of 9,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,926. Synectics has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.57 million and a PE ratio of -5.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 124.09.

In other news, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24). Also, insider Stephen Coggins acquired 13,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £19,306 ($25,223.41).

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

