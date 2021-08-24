Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.32). Synlogic posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price objective on Synlogic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,584. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

