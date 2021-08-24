Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 10,042 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $31,833.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $46,350.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $50,850.00.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,854. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.51. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sypris Solutions worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

