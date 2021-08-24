Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 59.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.37. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

