Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,943 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $143.38 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

