Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.31.

TSHA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07. The company has a market cap of $691.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

