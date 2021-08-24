TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.75. 20,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,622. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $208.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

