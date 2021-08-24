TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

