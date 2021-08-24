TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 377 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 11.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 11,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.81. 67,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.31. 3M has a one year low of $156.13 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

